Uruguay part ways with head coach Oscar Tabarez after fifteen year second spell

After a poor run of form, Oscar Tabarez took over as Uruguay’s head coach in 2006, after they failed to qualify, in his second stint and a change took over the two time World Cup winners. They proceeded to reach the semi-finals at the 2010 tournament before winning the Copa America a year later. Since then, La Celeste have been one of the South American favourites and have thrived under Tabarez’s regime but things have changed recently.