Uruguay part ways with head coach Oscar Tabarez after fifteen year second spell
Today at 6:32 PM
In a statement, released on social media, Uruguay have confirmed that they have sacked Oscar Tabarez as their head coach, bringing an end to his fifteen year second spell. The legendary coach has struggled to get La Celeste running with them at threat of not qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
After a poor run of form, Oscar Tabarez took over as Uruguay’s head coach in 2006, after they failed to qualify, in his second stint and a change took over the two time World Cup winners. They proceeded to reach the semi-finals at the 2010 tournament before winning the Copa America a year later. Since then, La Celeste have been one of the South American favourites and have thrived under Tabarez’s regime but things have changed recently.
A fourth straight loss in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup have left La Celeste on the brink of elimination as they sit seventh, out of ten, on the table with four games left. It has seen the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) make the decision to sack Tabarez as their head coach alongside other members of his coaching staff. That brings an end to the 74-year-old’s 15 year second spell and the statement further thanked the contributions he made.
“The AUF Executive Committee informs that it has resolved to terminate the contract of Mr. Oscar Tabarez and other members of the coaching staff of the senior national team,” reads the statement.
“We emphatically express that this decision does not ignore the important contribution of Tabarez to Uruguayan soccer. We salute and acknowledge the fundamental sporting achievements obtained in these 15 years, which once again placed Uruguay at the top of world football.
“We express our respect and appreciation for the professionalism and dedication he showed during his time in charge and the immeasurable legacy that this fruitful period leaves in the history of the national team.
“The AUF Executive Committee has made this difficult decision under present circumstances, committed to the near future and obtaining the results we all hope for,” it added.
📣 Comunicado de la AUF - 19/11/2021 pic.twitter.com/OSVXn2qpG4— Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) November 19, 2021
