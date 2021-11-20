Reports | Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United for West Ham in January
Today at 6:59 PM
According to the BBC, Jesse Lingard is set to depart Manchester United and join West Ham in January for a reported fee of £10 million after being unsatisfied with the chances he is receiving this campaign. The Englishman’s current contract with United is set to expire at the end of the season.
Jesse Lingard joined Manchester United's youth academy at the age of seven and progressed through the various age groups to make his senior debut in the 2014/15 season under Louis van Gaal. The attacking midfielder proved to be a vital member of the Manchester club's squad throughout the seasons as he made 218 appearances while scoring 35 goals and registering 21 assists across all competitions.
The 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the starting XI in recent years and went out on loan to West Ham in January last campaign. Lingard impressed and that spell in London convinced United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep him for the current campaign. However, the attacker has started only one game this campaign and has made seven substitute appearances totalling 76 minutes and BBC has reported that things are set to change in January.
The report has revealed that Lingard is unhappy with the lack of game-time he has received so far and is set to depart for West Ham in January for a sum of £10 million. Not only that, the 28-year-old is frustrated with the Solskjaer's decision to not play after he made sizeable impacts against Newcastle, West Ham, and Villarreal off the bench. Furthermore, the BBC has further reported that Lingard had six suitors in the summer but made the decision to stay and is now willing to leave Old Trafford now.
