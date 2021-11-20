Reports | Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United for West Ham in January

The report has revealed that Lingard is unhappy with the lack of game-time he has received so far and is set to depart for West Ham in January for a sum of £10 million. Not only that, the 28-year-old is frustrated with the Solskjaer's decision to not play after he made sizeable impacts against Newcastle, West Ham, and Villarreal off the bench. Furthermore, the BBC has further reported that Lingard had six suitors in the summer but made the decision to stay and is now willing to leave Old Trafford now.