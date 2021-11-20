I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves credit and deserves to stay until the end of the season, admits Park Ji-Sung

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has endured a turbulent start to the campaign with United so far as they lie sixth in the table and trailing league leaders Chelsea by nine points. The Norwegian has led the Red Devils to one victory in their last six Premier League matches and suffered humiliating losses against arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in recent weeks. The pressure is on the Norwegian to turn the fortunes of the club around in subsequent weeks.

United faces a tough run of fixtures that are coming thick and Solskjaer has an opportunity to make a turnaround in form. Speculation continues to mount over the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers who could succeed the Norwegian if United's downturn in form continues to persist. Former United midfielder Park Ji-Sung credited the Norwegian for bringing back United’s spirit and culture but admitted that this will prove to be the crucial season that will decide Solskjaer’s reign at United.

"It’s been three years for Solskjaer as a manager and I believe that this will be the defining season for him, in terms of whether he continues at the club. I think that he deserves credit for what he's done at United, and deserves to fight [for his job] until the end of the season, but he needs to show he can continue after that,” Ji-Sung told Goal.

"He did well to bring the old United spirit and culture back to us but the most important point is whether he can compete with Pep (Guardiola), (Jurgen) Klopp, (Thomas) Tuchel, the best coaches in the world. Therefore, I believe we should wait until the end of this season and then see. But if he can’t show [he's good enough], it will be difficult for him to continue,” he added.