Disappointing injury for Paul Pogba but he is determined to come back strongly, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The World Cup winner suffered a thigh injury while away on international duty with France over the international break as the 28-year-old limped out of training and subsequently missed France's fixtures. Pogba also missed United’s last domestic fixture against Manchester City as he was suspended for the match after receiving a red card in his previous match against Liverpool. United boss Solskjaer has revealed that Pogba is set to be out of action for a while and proclaimed that he could miss months rather than weeks as first anticipated.