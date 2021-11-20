Disappointing injury for Paul Pogba but he is determined to come back strongly, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 3:29 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Paul Pogba could be out with injury for a few weeks but the worst-case scenario is that he might miss around 12 weeks with the muscle injury he suffered during the international break. Pogba’s future at United is uncertain as his contract expires this summer.
Paul Pogba made a return to his former club Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for a then-record transfer fee of 105 million-plus bonuses of €5 million. The French midfielder has made 219 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring 38 goals and providing 49 assists across all competitions. Pogba has helped the English giants win one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, and a Europa League during his time at the club.
The World Cup winner suffered a thigh injury while away on international duty with France over the international break as the 28-year-old limped out of training and subsequently missed France's fixtures. Pogba also missed United’s last domestic fixture against Manchester City as he was suspended for the match after receiving a red card in his previous match against Liverpool. United boss Solskjaer has revealed that Pogba is set to be out of action for a while and proclaimed that he could miss months rather than weeks as first anticipated.
"It was a disappointing injury for Paul, a disappointing time for him of course. I’m not a doctor of course but he can’t say how quickly it will heal. Sometimes you hope, fingers crossed, for six or seven weeks and the worst-case scenario is 10, 11, 12 weeks with muscle injuries like this,” Solskjaer told reporters in his pre-match press conference.
“One thing I’m sure of is that Paul is determined to come back and give his best when he comes back and he’s already started that recovery with his own big mentality to come back stronger because Paul always has that personality to come back strong. Hopefully just after Christmas we can see him," he added.
