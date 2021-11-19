The dressing room needed a change, admits Oscar Mingueza

Barcelona appointed Ronald Koeman in the summer of 2020 after he left his post as the manager of the Netherlands national football team. Koeman's first campaign with the Blaugrana started in disappointing fashion as they equalled their worst tally after their first six games in La Liga with just eight points. The Spanish side's inconsistent form continued for the rest of the season as they were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain. The Catalan club’s title aspirations also came to a disappointing close as they ended up third in the La Liga standings despite having numerous opportunities to go top of the table.