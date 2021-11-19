Tanguy Ndombele has talent but has to put it into the team for the team, asserts Antonio Conte

“I have seen that many managers struggled about his position. For sure, Tanguy has the quality but at the same time he has to understand that there is a team and he has to play into the team. It means that it’s important to keep order and to do what the position is asking you to do. We are working very hard with Tanguy – he has to work much more than the others because he has some talent but he has to put this talent into the team, for the best of the team, not for the single player,” Conte said in his pre-match press conference.