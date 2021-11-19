Tanguy Ndombele has talent but has to put it into the team for the team, asserts Antonio Conte
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has revealed that Tanguy Ndombele is a talented player but he has to direct his abilities into the team for the team while admitting that he has to work much harder than the others. Ndombele joined Spurs from Lyon in the summer transfer window of 2019.
Tanguy Ndombele was signed for Tottenham Hotspurs in a deal worth €62 million plus up to €10 million in add-ons. The talented French midfielder has showcased his abilities in spurts and has not been able to establish consistency in his game while failing to hold down a starting spot in the Spurs XI. The Frenchman has made 86 appearances for the London club while scoring ten goals and providing eight assists across all competitions. The 24-year-old was criticized by former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho for his unprofessional conduct owing to the midfielder's inability to be match fit.
The rift between Ndombele and Mourinho led to widespread speculation that he suffered a poor relationship with the Portuguese manager and would depart in the summer but he eventually stayed to fight for his place in the squad. Under new manager Antonio Conte, the Frenchman is expected to fight for his place and consistently put on good performances for the London club. The Italian has admitted that Ndombele is talented but he has called on him to put his abilities to use for the best of the team.
“I have seen that many managers struggled about his position. For sure, Tanguy has the quality but at the same time he has to understand that there is a team and he has to play into the team. It means that it’s important to keep order and to do what the position is asking you to do. We are working very hard with Tanguy – he has to work much more than the others because he has some talent but he has to put this talent into the team, for the best of the team, not for the single player,” Conte said in his pre-match press conference.
