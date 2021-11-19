Reports | Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United amidst breakdown in contract talks

It has not gone according to plan for Lingard this season as he has just started one game, the EFL Cup defeat by West Ham in September. Lingard has made seven substitute appearances totalling 76 minutes and has made an impact in some of them as he scored against West Ham and Newcastle while providing an assist against Villarreal. Lingard is understood to be frustrated by the Norwegian's decision to not give more players a chance as the club look to overturn a terrible run of results including humiliating defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester City. It is understood that the England international sees no point in getting into further talks and will hope to secure a loan move in January.