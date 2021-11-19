Reports | Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United amidst breakdown in contract talks
Today at 1:35 PM
According to the BBC, Jesse Lingard is set to depart Manchester United after a breakdown in contract talks between club and player. Lingard's current deal expires next summer and United's attempts to extend Lingard's deal following a successful loan spell at West Ham have proven to be unsuccessful.
Jesse Lingard rose up from the youth academy of Manchester United and made his breakthrough for the senior side under Louis Van Gaal in the 2014-15 season. The attacking midfielder made 218 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring 35 goals and providing 21 assists across all competitions. The 28-year-old has helped the English club win one FA Cup in which he scored the winning goal over Crystal Palace in 2015-16, one EFL Cup, and one Europa League.
The 28-year-old has struggled for consistency during his time at United and went out on loan to West Ham in January last season. The England international impressed during his time with the Hammers with the midfielder scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 16 appearances across all competitions. His excellent stint with the Hammers saw him stay at Manchester United this season even though according to the BBC, six clubs enquired about his services. Lingard believed that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would provide him with increased gametime to prove his worth once again.
It has not gone according to plan for Lingard this season as he has just started one game, the EFL Cup defeat by West Ham in September. Lingard has made seven substitute appearances totalling 76 minutes and has made an impact in some of them as he scored against West Ham and Newcastle while providing an assist against Villarreal. Lingard is understood to be frustrated by the Norwegian's decision to not give more players a chance as the club look to overturn a terrible run of results including humiliating defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester City. It is understood that the England international sees no point in getting into further talks and will hope to secure a loan move in January.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.