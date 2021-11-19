Really happy for Steven Gerrard to be honest, reveals Jurgen Klopp
Today at 4:27 PM
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is personally happy for Steven Gerrard for getting the opportunity to manage Aston Villa but asserted that when they meet in the league all sentiments will be put aside. Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith as the new Villa manager over the international break.
Aston Villa sacked Dean Smith from his role as the Villa manager after their terrible start to the current campaign. The Englishman was responsible for catapulting the Villains to the summit of English football in 2019 and secured safety for the club in their inaugural season back in the Premier League. Smith then went on to have a great campaign with Aston Villa as they finished 11th in the standings the following year. Over the summer they invested heavily into the squad but Villa has started the campaign terribly as they have endured five successive defeats and lie in 16th place.
The Villa management decided to relieve Smith from his duties and brought in Steven Gerrard from Rangers as they aim to turn their fortunes around. The former Liverpool captain was responsible for delivering the first Premiership title in 10 years to Rangers and they did so in style as they were unbeaten throughout the entirety of the campaign. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is excited for Gerrard and revealed that this was a big opportunity to showcase his managerial prowess.
“Really happy for him, to be honest. When you have the opportunity to work in the Premier League, then probably each coach in the world would consider it. With a club the size of Aston Villa, I can imagine he is really buzzing about it. It’s a great opportunity for him,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.
“From now on I will watch Aston Villa games a bit closer, but apart from that when we meet them obviously then it’s different. But it’s good. That’s for him the same, it must be the same. For these 95 minutes all sentiments have to be put aside, that’s how it is. But, anyhow, it’s great news,” he added.
