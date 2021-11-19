Really happy for Steven Gerrard to be honest, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Aston Villa sacked Dean Smith from his role as the Villa manager after their terrible start to the current campaign. The Englishman was responsible for catapulting the Villains to the summit of English football in 2019 and secured safety for the club in their inaugural season back in the Premier League. Smith then went on to have a great campaign with Aston Villa as they finished 11th in the standings the following year. Over the summer they invested heavily into the squad but Villa has started the campaign terribly as they have endured five successive defeats and lie in 16th place.