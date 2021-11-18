Reports | Newcastle United planning Serie A raid in January to reinforce Eddie Howe’s squad
Today at 4:11 PM
According to the Times, Newcastle United are looking into January moves for Inter Milan duo Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic plus Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha. The Magpies were bought out by a consortium led by the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and are looking to splurge in the next window.
Ever since Newcastle United’s long-awaited takeover was completed, many have wondered what the Magpies’ would do in the January transfer window. That has only been made worse by the fact that the club’s new owners are reportedly keen on spending well over £100 million on new arrivals. But with the appointment of Eddie Howe as their new manager and a Sporting Director looming on the horizion, the club clearly have a plan in place.
Yet, the Times has reported that Newcastle’s plan happens to be targeting Serie A players with Stefan de Vrij, Marcelo Brozovic and Thomas Strakosha all on their shortlist. The trio have made it because they have short contracts that either expire at the end of this season or next season, which would make any move cheaper. The report has also indicated that all three players are open to the move with them keen on a switch to England.
However, reports have also indicated that De Vrij and Brozovic are considering new contracts at Inter Milan with the duo a key part of the team at the moment. Strakosha, on the other hand, has made just four appearances this season and is considering his future in Italy and at Lazio.
