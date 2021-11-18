Reports | Dejan Kulusevski to leave Juventus in January amidst interest from England

Following a very impressive run of form, that saw Dejan Kulusevski finish the season with 19 goal contributions in the Serie A, it saw Juventus swoop in and sign the young forward. The prospect of having Sweden’s next big thing on the team alongside a host of other young talent was too much for the Old Lady but things haven’t quite worked out yet. Instead, the 21-year-old is still adapting to a new side and has struggled to showcase the form and talent that earned him his move.