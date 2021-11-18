Reports | Dejan Kulusevski to leave Juventus in January amidst interest from England
Today at 2:33 PM
According to Calciomercato, Juventus’ Dejan Kulusevski is looking into the possibility of leaving the club in January either on loan or permanently with the Swede struggling for game-time. The 21-year-old thrived at Atalanta and then on-loan at Parma but has struggled to replicate that for Juventus.
Following a very impressive run of form, that saw Dejan Kulusevski finish the season with 19 goal contributions in the Serie A, it saw Juventus swoop in and sign the young forward. The prospect of having Sweden’s next big thing on the team alongside a host of other young talent was too much for the Old Lady but things haven’t quite worked out yet. Instead, the 21-year-old is still adapting to a new side and has struggled to showcase the form and talent that earned him his move.
However, with Kulusevski yet to score a league goal this season, contributing to just two across all competitions, reports have indicated that Juventus are looking to move him on. Calciomercato has even revealed that both Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on a move with the 21-year-old potentially available either on loan or permanently in January. A move within the Serie A has also been pushed with Atalanta and Fiorentina keen but Juventus are reportedly unwilling to sell him to an Italian side.
Both North London sides are looking to sign reinforcements in the winter window, with Tottenham looking to bring in more than a few new stars to please new manager Antonio Conte. Not only that, Calciomercato has further reported that Kulusevski isn’t happy in Turin either with him looking for a change of scenery.
