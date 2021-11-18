Reports | Chelsea looking at Wesley Fofana as potential Antonio Rudiger replacement
Today at 5:22 PM
According to FootMercato, Chelsea is looking into the possibility of signing Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana as a replacement for Antonio Rudiger next summer. The German center-back has less than seven months left on his current contract and the two parties haven’t come close to an agreement.
Despite the fact that Leicester City spent north of €30 million on Wesley Fofana in the summer of 2020, the move proved to be a masterstroke. The Frenchman thrived in his first season for the club, and emerged as one of Europe’s brightest defenders, which has seen him heavily linked with a move away recently. That is despite the fact that the 20-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury and won’t be able to play until at least the start of next year.
Yet, that hasn’t fazed his suitors as FootMercato has reported that Chelsea are looking into signing the Frenchman next summer as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger. The German has thrived ever since Thomas Tuchel arrived at the club but is in the final seven months of his current contract, with negotiations at a standstill. It has seen the Blues look at potential replacements with Jules Kounde also on that list.
However, the Sevilla defender’s price-tag is proving to be a tough obstacle for the Blues which is why Fofana is their next target and the Frenchman is seen as the ideal replacement. But FootMercato has further reported that the Stamford Bridge side aren’t the 20-year-old’s only suitors with Real Madrid and Manchester United also keeping an eye on his development and situation at Leicester City.
