Reports | Chelsea looking at Wesley Fofana as potential Antonio Rudiger replacement

Despite the fact that Leicester City spent north of €30 million on Wesley Fofana in the summer of 2020, the move proved to be a masterstroke. The Frenchman thrived in his first season for the club, and emerged as one of Europe’s brightest defenders, which has seen him heavily linked with a move away recently. That is despite the fact that the 20-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury and won’t be able to play until at least the start of next year.