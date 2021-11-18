Can’t rule out returns for both Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta, proclaims Joan Laporta
Today at 2:32 PM
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confessed that he can’t rule out a potential comeback for either Lionel Messi or Andres Iniesta in the near future as anything could happen. This comes in light of Dani Alves’ return to Camp Nou after leaving the club five years ago for Juventus.
With Barcelona’s struggles this season, it has many fans wondering as to whether the club could ever recover or not especially after they lost Lionel Messi. It saw Ronald Koeman lose his job in the end with Xavi appointed as his replacement and one of the first moves the Spaniard made was to bring back Dani Alves. The 38-year-old was a free agent after leaving Sao Paulo earlier this year and was officially confirmed as a Barcelona player earlier this month.
The move will only be confirmed once the January transfer window opens with Alves signing a six-month contract until the end of the current season. But in light of the Brazilian making his return to the Camp Nou, it had many wondering about a few other players and Joan Laporta has refused to rule out returns for either Lionel Messi or Andres Iniesta. The Barcelona president also added that while the duo do have contracts elsewhere, anything can happen.
"I can't rule it out. It's happened with Dani Alves, who has seen the situation and wanted to help. We're grateful for the financial sacrifice he's made. He wants to help us turn things around," Laporta said at Alves' presentation.
"Leo and Andres are two spectacular players. I can't predict the future. They are Barca greats and who made this club what it is and they will always be present, but they're players with contracts with other clubs. That must be respected, but in life you never know."
