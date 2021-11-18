Can’t rule out returns for both Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta, proclaims Joan Laporta

The move will only be confirmed once the January transfer window opens with Alves signing a six-month contract until the end of the current season. But in light of the Brazilian making his return to the Camp Nou, it had many wondering about a few other players and Joan Laporta has refused to rule out returns for either Lionel Messi or Andres Iniesta. The Barcelona president also added that while the duo do have contracts elsewhere, anything can happen.