Reports | Real Madrid willing to wait until June 2022 to sign Kylian Mbappe
Today at 5:15 PM
According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are happy to wait until June 2022 in order to sign Kylian Mbappe on a bosman, rather than spending money on him in January. The Frenchman has less than seven months left on his current contract with PSG and has shown no inclination towards extending it.
Few players on this planet have been as good as Kylian Mbappe ever since he signed for Paris Saint-Germain with the Frenchman going from strength to strength with the club. However, while Mbappe has won numerous trophies including a World Cup, several Ligue 1 titles and a handful of other accolades, the Champions League trophy has evaded him so far. That isn’t for a lack of effort though with PSG making the semi-finals last year and the final the year before, but falling short.
That combined with the club’s struggles to thrive on the bigger European stage is reportedly one of the main reasons why Mbappe hasn’t extended his contract. While nothing has been confirmed, as it stands the forward has less than seven months left on his contract and will be free to discuss a pre-contract agreement from January 2022 onwards. However, Mundo Deportivo has reported that while Real Madrid are still beyond keen on the move, they’re willing to wait.
Reports had indicated that the Los Blancos were going to compromise and make a January move, which would include a reported €180 million fee but the plan has changed. The club are now set to make a move for the Frenchman in June 2022, once his contract with PSG officially expires, and thus won’t have to pay a fee. However, the La Liga giants do have money in their coffers as they haven’t made a permanent move since 2019 and have also profited from the departures of several key stars over the last two years.
