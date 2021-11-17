Reports | Real Madrid willing to wait until June 2022 to sign Kylian Mbappe

Reports had indicated that the Los Blancos were going to compromise and make a January move, which would include a reported €180 million fee but the plan has changed. The club are now set to make a move for the Frenchman in June 2022, once his contract with PSG officially expires, and thus won’t have to pay a fee. However, the La Liga giants do have money in their coffers as they haven’t made a permanent move since 2019 and have also profited from the departures of several key stars over the last two years.