Reports | Premier League chairman set to resign after Newcastle takeover controversy
Today at 2:51 PM
The chairman of the Premier League, Gary Hoffman is set to announce his resignation from his post following the controversy over the Saudi-led consortium's takeover of Newcastle United. Clubs were not properly consulted over the decision and were unhappy with the approval of the deal.
Gary Hoffman was appointed as the chairman of the Premier League 18 months ago and is already facing scrutiny from various parties who have called for his removal. Hoffman, who was a former Barclays executive, also worked for Visa Europe and was in charge of running the insurance company Hastings at one point. The 61-year-old was also the chairman of the digital bank Monzo and took over as chairman of the Premier League in June 2020.
His stint has been riddled with problems as the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it also saw an attempt to form a European Super League that threatened to undermine the integrity of English top-flight football. But according to the Guardian, the primary concern with Hoffman's incompetence is the way he conducted himself during the takeover of Newcastle United. In October, the Magpies were bought by a consortium consisting of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and PCP Capital Partners for around £305 million.
This makes them the richest football club in the world and it is understood that other Premier League clubs complained that they had not been consulted over the pivotal decision to allow Saudi sovereign funds to purchase the club having only been notified of the outcome by email and after reports were published in the media. The 61-year-old was behind the communications the clubs received, with it reportedly said to be the final straw for the clubs to lose their trust.
Hoffman was the subject of an unofficial vote of confidence by Premier League chairman last week with half of them calling for his removal. It is understood that Hoffman will leave his role with final details being concluded between himself and the league.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.