Reports | Juventus looking to sign River Plate’s Julian Alvarez for €25 million in January

However, according to ESPN, the ex-Real Madrid trailist could be on his way to Italy with Juventus very keen on signing the 21-year-old in January. The Old Lady are looking to freshen up their side with a more youthful look and have already started with permanent moves for Weston McKennie and Federicio Chiesa, and are looking to take things even further. Yet, while Alvarez is on their radar, a move for the Argentine would cost around €25 million, which is something Juventus are open to paying.