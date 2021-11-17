Reports | Juventus looking to sign River Plate’s Julian Alvarez for €25 million in January
Today at 5:29 PM
According to ESPN, Juventus are considering a move for Julian Alvarez in January with the Old Lady willing to pay upto €25 million to River Plate with add-ons. The 21-year-old forward has been in fine form this season with 15 goals in 16 appearances, and has been heavily linked with a move away.
Over the years, a path has emerged for South American footballers with the MLS proving to be a superb stepping stone before they move onto something greater. Miguel Almiron, Ezequiel Barco and a few others have all done that but as it stands, Julian Alvarez may have the chance to do more. The 21-year-old has been a star for River Plate this season with 15 goals in 16 appearances alongside six assists in the league alone. It has seen Real Madrid, Sevilla, and a host of Europe’s biggest sides look into a potential move for the wunderkid.
However, according to ESPN, the ex-Real Madrid trailist could be on his way to Italy with Juventus very keen on signing the 21-year-old in January. The Old Lady are looking to freshen up their side with a more youthful look and have already started with permanent moves for Weston McKennie and Federicio Chiesa, and are looking to take things even further. Yet, while Alvarez is on their radar, a move for the Argentine would cost around €25 million, which is something Juventus are open to paying.
However, reports have indicated that the Serie A giants are looking at a €15 million up-front fee plus €10 million in add-ons but that doesn’t appeal to River Plate. Because while the Argentinian giants are reportedly open to a move, they want Alvarez’s €20 million release clause paid. The clause only stands at €20 million for the first 20 days of the January window before becoming €25 million if the offer arrives in the final ten days of the window.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.