Reports | Chelsea to give Conor Gallagher chance to break into first team next season
Today at 6:57 PM
According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have big plans for on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher, as the Blues are looking to give the youngster a chance to break into the first team next season. The 21-year-old has thrived on loan over the last few years, doing very well with Crystal Palace this season.
While Conor Gallagher has yet to make a single appearance for Chelsea, the 21-year-old has slowly but steadily grown as a player during his various loan spells. The midfielder’s prolific nature was showcased during a spell at Charlton Athletic with him netting six goals but things changed during a spell at Swansea City. It saw Gallagher develop as a player and while West Bromwich Albion’s struggles were evident, the 21-year-old was amongst their best.
However, it’s only at Crystal Palace under Patrick Vieira’s tutelage that Gallagher has really showcased his talents and it earned him a maiden England call-up alongside his first cap. Not only that, the Daily Mail has reported that Chelsea have been very pleased with Gallagher’s development as a player and thus will give him the chance to break into the first-team next season. The report has indicated that it’s why the club refused to include an option to buy in the loan deal.
The Blues hope that Gallagher can follow in Mason Mount, Reece James, Trevor Chalobah and the other academy stars who have broken into the team. Yet, the Daily Mail has further reported that if the 21-year-old fails to break into the team, Chelsea are also open to selling him while his stock is still high.
