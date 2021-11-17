Top priority is success on the pitch and club is determined to achieve it, asserts Ed Woodward
Today at 8:43 PM
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has revealed that United are committed to delivering success on the pitch with the players and the manager determined to achieve this objective. Woodward released a statement as the English club announced their latest financial results.
Manchester United are enduring a tough run of luck owing to their terrible form as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has lost six of their last 12 games to pile the pressure on the Norwegian ahead of their clash against Watford on Saturday. A dismal run of results including a last home victory in the Premier League recorded on September 11th has seen them drop to sixth in the standings, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.
The English giants showcased their financial statements on Wednesday and revealed revenues are up by 16% to £126.5 million due to the return of supporters to the stadiums after the coronavirus pandemic halted gatherings. United's financial results for the 2022 fiscal first quarter increased by 16.6m to £88.5m due to the investment in the summer with the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho.
The club also recouped a profit on disposal of intangible assets after receiving the first instalment from the sale of Daniel James to Leeds United and around €5m following Romelu Lukaku's transfer to Chelsea. According to ESPN, an 8% jump in commercial revenue has been driven in part by Ronaldo's homecoming to Old Trafford from Juventus. Although Woodward was quick to stress that success on the pitch is the top priority.
"While these financial results today demonstrate our resilience through the pandemic, our top priority is success on the pitch. The manager, players and everyone at the club are determined to achieve that objective,” Woodward said in the statement released on Wednesday.
