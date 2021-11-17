Neymar has to be careful but if he has said that, he has his reasons, admits Danilo
Today at 4:36 PM
Brazil defender Danilo has admitted that while Neymar has to be careful while talking about retiring, the forward has his reasons to say what he has said. This comes in light of Neymar’s comments regarding his international future after he revealed that the 2022 World Cup could be his last.
Ever since Brazil won the 2002 World Cup, the Selecao have been searching for their next title, with their superstars failing to deliver on their promises. That includes a team filled with Kaka, Ronaldo and Adriano at the 2006 tournament but the situation since Neymar arrived has changed. But even with the former Barcelona superstar at the helm, Brazil have struggled to reach that peak.
However, after a quarter-final berth at the 2018 tournament, it saw the team undergo a rebuild with them adding key pieces around the PSG forward. Yet, with Neymar commenting that the 2022 World Cup could be his last, it has many concerned and Danilo is amongst those. The full-back believes that while Neymar has to be careful with his words given his stature in the game, he may have his reasons for saying what he did.
“It is complicated. Players from other teams talk about this subject. Toni Kroos retired from the German national team recently. It's not as scandalous as when Ney talks,” Danilo said, reported Goal.
“He has to be careful, but if he said that, he has his reasons. Certainly, the people who work with him think and analyse the situation. It is a very personal matter, difficult to give an opinion, because I'm not able to feel the same feelings as him. I hope he is with us for a long time because it is very nice to see him play up close.”
