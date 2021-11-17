It's too early to talk about Paul Pogba's contract, asserts Mino Raiola

Pogba who signed a five-year deal when he joined the English giants, can leave at the end of his current contract with an extension looking unlikely as time passes. The French international is free to talk to clubs outside England from January has less than six months remaining on his deal and is attracting attention from several top European clubs. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has been outspoken about his client's future on numerous occasions, has hinted a move away from Manchester could be on the cards for the 28-year-old.