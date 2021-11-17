It's too early to talk about Paul Pogba's contract, asserts Mino Raiola
Today at 6:18 PM
Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola has once again stirred the pot by revealing that he won't stop anyone from dreaming about the capture of the Frenchman's services while hinting that it's early to talk about Pogba's current deal with Manchester United. Pogba has less than a year remaining on his deal.
Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89.3 million-plus bonuses of €5 million. The French midfielder amidst much fanfare has established himself as one of the best midfielders on his day with the 28-year-old making 219 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring 38 goals across all competitions. Yet, the World Cup winner is often criticized for his mixed displays over the years with a lack of consistency being the theme of his spell with Manchester United.
Pogba who signed a five-year deal when he joined the English giants, can leave at the end of his current contract with an extension looking unlikely as time passes. The French international is free to talk to clubs outside England from January has less than six months remaining on his deal and is attracting attention from several top European clubs. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has been outspoken about his client's future on numerous occasions, has hinted a move away from Manchester could be on the cards for the 28-year-old.
“December is the month of dreams… and I can’t stop dreams, but is better to not speak about Paul. If some former Man United players don’t speak about me and Paul, they won’t work anymore.“It’s too early to speak about Paul Pogba’s contract. Let’s see what happens. I can’t stop anyone from dreaming of Paul,” Raiola told Rai.
