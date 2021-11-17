Important thing is we are doing well and continue to grow, reveals Lionel Messi

Argentina and Brazil clashed in a World Cup qualifier match on Tuesday and played out a tense end-to-end match that ultimately ended up 0-0. Both teams were reluctantly happy to take home a point as both teams got to retain their unbeaten record in the South American World Cup qualifiers. The Selecao remain top of the qualifying group six points clear of Argentina and have already sealed their ticket to Qatar next year after Thursday's 1-0 win over Columbia.

The anticipated match kicked off and Brazil had the first quality chance of the game as Vinicius Jr attempted a chip with only the goalkeeper to beat in the 17th minute but his attempted shot was just wide. Alisson then got down to save a well-drilled shot from Rodrigo de Paul five minutes before halftime.

Both teams had chances to score after the break but Lionel Messi had the best chance as he unleashed a shot from 20 metres which forced Alisson to make a stunning save. The Argentine spoke about how well his country was doing so far and hopes to keep the momentum going.

"We knew it was going to be like this, a tough match, difficult to play. I arrived with just enough, mostly because of the rhythm, and this was a very intense match. I'm fine, otherwise I wouldn't have played. I've been out of action for a long time and it's not easy to play with the rhythm that this match demanded,” Messi told reporters after the game.