Four unvaccinated Bayern Munich players not allowed to stay at team hotel
Today at 8:36 PM
According to Sky Sports Germany, four unvaccinated Bayern Munich players - which includes Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - will not be allowed to stay at the team hotel. This will affect team preparation on the eve of Augsburg-Bayern Munich on Friday.
It was revealed the previous month that Joshua Kimmich was one of five Bayern players who are yet to be vaccinated. The German midfielder revealed that he opted not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 due to personal concerns and especially with regard to the lack of long-term studies.
This stirred controversy in Germany with several health experts and scientists criticizing the 26-year-old for not setting a good example and misunderstanding how vaccines work. There were also fears that Kimmich's comments could encourage vaccine hesitancy in Germany with coronavirus infections on the rise and vaccine uptake slowing down.
According to Sky Sports Germany, four Bayern players will not be allowed to stay overnight at the team hotel in preparation for the Bundesliga clash between Bayern and Augsburg. Kimmich, Musiala, Gnabry, and Choupo-Moting are the ones who will not be present due to Bavarian rules which prohibit unvaccinated guests to stay on their premises.
It is understood that training and match preparations are likely to not be hindered and all four players will be available for selection barring injury.
Per Sky Sport News HD 🇩🇪, the 4 Bayern players thought to be unvaccinated - Kimmich, Musiala, Gnabry & Choupo-Moting - won’t be allowed to stay overnight at the team hotel in preparation for Augsburg-Bayern on Fri. It’s due to Bavarian (2G) rules prohibiting unvaccinated guests. https://t.co/7SlRSmOGo0— Derek Rae (@RaeComm) November 17, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.