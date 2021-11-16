Reports | Real Madrid looking to hand Luka Modric one year contract extension
Today at 4:12 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid is planning to hand Luka Modric a one-year contract extension, to keep the Croatian at the club beyond the current season. The 36-year-old has less than eight months left on his current deal with the Los Blancos and is in negotiations over a new contract.
While Luka Modric has made only 7 league appearances for Real Madrid this season, the 36-year-old’s fitness and talent has continued to impress the world. Not only that, Modric’s consistency for the Los Blancos has stunned many even despite the fact that the Croatian is well into his thirties. However, with the midfielder in the final year of his contract, it had many fans and critics alike worried at the fact that Real Madrid could lose the 36-year-old for free at the end of this season.
But reports have indicated that Real Madrid want to extend the Croatian’s contract beyond the current season and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the club are set to start talks. The transfer expert has reported that the two parties are set to meet soon over contract discussions, with Modric looking at a one year deal which is something that Real Madrid are happy to offer. The 36-year-old is in the final stages of his career and while nothing has been signed yet, the Los Blancos’ board want the midfielder to stay for at least another year.
However, Marca has further indicated that the club are not basing their long-term strategy on Modric with them actively looking at replacements. The top two candidates are Paul Pogba and AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni with the latter reportedly the top target given his age and the fact his contract demands won’t be as high as Pogba’s.
Real Madrid plan is to extend Luka Modric contract for one more season, as reported by @Marca today. Nothing has been agreed/signed yet - but the intention of Real Madrid board is confirmed. ⚪️⭐️ #Real— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2021
The contract will be discussed internally in the next weeks/months. #Modric pic.twitter.com/qcnm7DvaWw
