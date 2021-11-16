Reports | Real Madrid looking to hand Luka Modric one year contract extension

But reports have indicated that Real Madrid want to extend the Croatian’s contract beyond the current season and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the club are set to start talks. The transfer expert has reported that the two parties are set to meet soon over contract discussions, with Modric looking at a one year deal which is something that Real Madrid are happy to offer. The 36-year-old is in the final stages of his career and while nothing has been signed yet, the Los Blancos’ board want the midfielder to stay for at least another year.