Opportunities to qualify for World Cup don’t come along very often, proclaims Aaron Ramsey

A win would guarantee them a place in the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup in March and so would a draw but the Welsh have only beaten the Belgian side five times in their history. Their last victory came at Euro 2016, where they beat the Red Devils to qualify into the semi-finals of the tournament. It has seen Aaron Ramsey ask his side to invoke the memories and energy that they had on that day as well as the 1-0 win over the same opposition they had a year before to qualify for the 2016 Euros, to do the same here.