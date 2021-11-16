Opportunities to qualify for World Cup don’t come along very often, proclaims Aaron Ramsey
Today at 3:25 PM
Wales star Aaron Ramsey has asserted that the team will have to be at their best against Belgium, as it will give Wales a chance to qualify for the 2022 World Cup play-offs in March. The Welsh sit second in their group, behind the already qualified Belgium and three points ahead of Czech Republic.
While Wales shocked the world at Euro 2016, their struggles to qualify for the 2018 World Cup hurt the country as they finished third in their group. However, the Welsh side thrived in the qualifiers for the Euro 2020 and qualified for the tournament, with them getting knocked out in the Round of 16. But with the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup into it’s final round, it has the Dragons’ fans worried as they face table toppers Belgium in their final game.
A win would guarantee them a place in the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup in March and so would a draw but the Welsh have only beaten the Belgian side five times in their history. Their last victory came at Euro 2016, where they beat the Red Devils to qualify into the semi-finals of the tournament. It has seen Aaron Ramsey ask his side to invoke the memories and energy that they had on that day as well as the 1-0 win over the same opposition they had a year before to qualify for the 2016 Euros, to do the same here.
“We’ve had some good games against Belgium over years, home and away. That [1-0 win] was a massive game in our quest to qualify for a major championship. We all know the quality they have in their team, the players they have – they have the ability to do something or turn a game on its head, produce a bit of magic,” Ramsey said, reported the Guardian.
“We’ll have to be right on it and we’re going to need our fans to come away with a good result. To qualify for a World Cup, these opportunities won’t come along very often. It might be the last time we have an opportunity as good as this. We have a game now to finish the job off so, hopefully, we can produce another special night in Cardiff.”
