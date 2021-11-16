Manchester United-Villarreal Champions League group stage clash declared high risk
Today at 8:28 PM
Manchester United's Champions League group stage tie against Villarreal in Spain at the Estadio de la Ceramica has been declared high risk by the country's anti-violence commission. The Red Devils play the Yellow Submarines in the fifth match of the group stage tie on the 23rd of November.
Manchester United have undergone a mixed start in the Champions League as they endured a loss to Young Boys after going a man down in the opening game of the group stages. They secured a 2-1 victory over Villarreal courtesy of a last-minute winner by Cristiano Ronaldo with the superstar at the forefront again as they came back from behind to beat Atalanta 3-2 at Old Trafford. Ronaldo then did it again as he scored a brace to rescue a draw for United when they faced Atalanta away.
Villarreal, on the other hand, secured a draw in the first group in the Champions League as they rescued a 2-2 draw even though they were a man down. After the defeat against United, the Yellow Submarines won their away encounter against Young Boys and also secured a victory at home.
They play the Red Devils next and the fixture has been declared high risk by the country's anti-violence commission which would mean that the home club will have to reinforce security measures. Increased police presence is a given after the declaration and they will have a tough job to enforce as the game is sold out and not only that, United have also already sold out their allocated 2000 tickets.
"The State Commission against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport has declared the Champions League match between Villarreal and Manchester United on Nov. 23 as high risk," said the statement issued by Spain’s commission.
