Manchester United-Villarreal Champions League group stage clash declared high risk

Manchester United have undergone a mixed start in the Champions League as they endured a loss to Young Boys after going a man down in the opening game of the group stages. They secured a 2-1 victory over Villarreal courtesy of a last-minute winner by Cristiano Ronaldo with the superstar at the forefront again as they came back from behind to beat Atalanta 3-2 at Old Trafford. Ronaldo then did it again as he scored a brace to rescue a draw for United when they faced Atalanta away.