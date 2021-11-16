Lionel Messi is confirmed to play tomorrow and we hope he’ll be well, reveals Lionel Scaloni

While PSG did sign Lionel Messi over the summer, the Argentine has struggled to play for his new side with appearances at a minimum so far. It has seen the 34-year-old make just five Ligue 1 appearances, and three in the Champions League, in the first half of the term with injuries affecting his game-time. Yet, despite the Argentine’s injury issues, it saw questions raised when the Albiceleste called-up their captain for the international break.