Lionel Messi is confirmed to play tomorrow and we hope he’ll be well, reveals Lionel Scaloni
Today at 6:37 PM
Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that Lionel Messi is fit and will play against Brazil on Tuesday despite the forward’s injury issues this season. Argentina’s decision to call-up the 34-year-old has been met with a lot of criticism from PSG and their fans, with Messi fitness struggles.
While PSG did sign Lionel Messi over the summer, the Argentine has struggled to play for his new side with appearances at a minimum so far. It has seen the 34-year-old make just five Ligue 1 appearances, and three in the Champions League, in the first half of the term with injuries affecting his game-time. Yet, despite the Argentine’s injury issues, it saw questions raised when the Albiceleste called-up their captain for the international break.
That included PSG sporting director Leonardo hitting out at the team and FIFA but to make things worse, Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that Messi is fit and will play against Brazil on Tuesday. Scaloni further added that the forward “was physically fit” which is why he ensured that Messi got a few minutes in Argentina's win over Uruguay earlier this week and is “confirmed to play tomorrow”.
“Lionel Messi was physically fit the other day and in the end we decided that the best thing was for him to play a few minutes so that he could get a feel for it and he is confirmed to play tomorrow. We hope he’ll be well,” Scaloni said, in his pre-match press conference.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.