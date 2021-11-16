Have to credit players and staff for a good year, admits Gareth Southgate

England faced San Marino on Monday night and needed a draw to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar. The Three Lions achieved their objective in style as they hit double figures, by scoring ten goals in a single game, for the first time since a friendly against the United States in 1964. Harry Maguire opened the scoring for England before Filippo Fabbri's own goal doubled their lead and then England captain Harry Kane then invited the spotlight on himself as he scored four goals before the half-time break.