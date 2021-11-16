Everyone inside Celtic had total belief in Virgil Van Dijk but people in football didn't, reveals David Moss

The move shocked many as it saw the Reds spend a £75 million, which was the then world-record fee in football for a defender, but Van Dijk has since gone on to cement his status as one of the best defenders in the world. The 30-year-old has not only made 144 appearances but has also won a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy during his time at the club. In light of that, former Celtic scout David Moss has admitted that he saw the potential in Van Dijk a long time ago and tried to convince clubs to sign him to no avail.