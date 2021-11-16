Derby County deducted nine more points after admitting to breaches of EFL rules
Today at 4:43 PM
In a statement released, the English Football League has revealed that Derby County has received a nine-point deduction after they admitted to breaching the Profitability and Sustainability rules. This takes the Rams’ total to 21 points which places them at the bottom of the Championship table.
With Derby County entering the season with potential points deductions hanging over their necks, it had many wondering how the club would survive. But with the deductions confirmed, it saw the club drop to the bottom of the table thanks to a 12 point deduction despite the Rams appealing against the decision. However, the club has seen their appeal dismissed last week and reports indicated that things were set to get even worse for the Pride Park side.
That has now been confirmed as the English Football League (EFL) has released a statement that Derby County have been deducted a further nine points after breaching EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules. The statement revealed that the Rams admitted to the breaches and it takes their total to 21 points deducted with three suspended “under the terms of an ‘Agreed Decision’”.
“The EFL has today confirmed that Derby County Football Club has received a nine-point sporting sanction with a further three points suspended after admitting to breaches of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) rules,” reads the statement on the EFL’s website.
“This matter has been determined under the terms of an ‘Agreed Decision’ reached between the League and the Club and was formally ratified by an Independent Disciplinary Commission Chair as per the requirements of EFL Regulations. The Club, via its Administrators, has also agreed, following last week’s adjournment, to the dismissal of its appeal against the 12-point deduction imposed as a consequence of the Club entering Administration in September 2021, meaning that the sanction continues to apply.
“The new nine-point penalty has been applied immediately, resulting in the Club having been deducted a total of 21 points from this season’s 2021/22 Championship table. The suspended three-point deduction will take effect if the Club does not comply with the terms of the budget as set out in the ‘Agreed Decision’ for the remainder of season 2021/22,” it added.
EFL statement: Derby County.#EFL https://t.co/1bVElUZd1x— EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) November 16, 2021
