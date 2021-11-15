We've played to win but didn't turn out as we wanted, admits Fernando Santos

Portugal manager Fernando Santo has asserted that his side will qualify for the World Cup next year in Qatar, even though they suffered a last-minute defeat to Serbia that pushed them into the play-offs. The 2016 European champions only needed a draw to secure their place in the World Cup and looked on track to achieve it as they took the lead through Renato Sanches after only two minutes. Ajax playmaker Dusan Tadic scored the equalizer in the 33rd minute from the edge of the box as he unleashed a shot which Rui Patricio was unable to clear from going across the line.