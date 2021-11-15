Physically I'm not good but the brain is still working, asserts Louis Van Gaal

“I am in a lot of pain. That is why I was in a buggy during training. Physically it is not good, but the brain is still working. I can do everything. There are means at my disposal. It doesn't look pretty, but coaching is verbal. I did everything at the training that I would have done otherwise. They are looking for a solution. I know there is an elevator in the stadium," Van Gaal told reporters during his pre-match press conference.