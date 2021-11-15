Physically I'm not good but the brain is still working, asserts Louis Van Gaal
Today at 8:57 PM
Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal suffered a hip injury when he fell off his bicycle on Sunday, but has revealed that he will be able to coach his team in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Norway. The 70-year-old was unable to attend Monday's press conference in person but appeared on video.
Louis van Gaal suffered an unfortunate injury as he fell while he cycling near the team hotel and was taken to the nearby hospital for tests. Medical diagnosis confirmed that he suffered a hip injury during the bicycle incident, as fears grew that he could be forced to miss Tuesday's crucial World Cup qualifier fixture against Norway. The former Manchester United manager used the assistance of his golf cart to conduct Monday's training session before the group deciding tie on Tuesday. Netherlands only needs a draw to claim their place at next year's edition of the World Cup in Qatar.
Van Gaal is no stranger to an injury suffered as a manager as he broke a fibula and his ankle when he was the coach of AZ Alkmaar in 2007. The Dutchman coached several training sessions from the seat of his golf cart at that time. The 70-year-old was unable to attend Monday's press conference in person but made an appearance via video link as he sat on a wheelchair and claimed that he might be in the dugout for the match.
“I am in a lot of pain. That is why I was in a buggy during training. Physically it is not good, but the brain is still working. I can do everything. There are means at my disposal. It doesn't look pretty, but coaching is verbal. I did everything at the training that I would have done otherwise. They are looking for a solution. I know there is an elevator in the stadium," Van Gaal told reporters during his pre-match press conference.
