Norwich City appoints Dean Smith as new head coach

The Englishman was rewarded with heavy investment into the squad with a slew of new signings arriving at Villa to launch a bid to qualify for Europe but things did not go to plan for Smith as the Villains are currently in 16th place. Smith paid the price for the team's disastrous form as he was relieved of his managerial duties after losing to Southampton just before the international weekend. Norwich supporters will be hoping that Smith's vast experience can steer them to safety over the course of the campaign and the Englishman promises to give his best efforts to make that dream come true.