Norwich City appoints Dean Smith as new head coach
Today at 3:11 PM
Dean Smith has made a swift return to the Premier League after being sacked by Aston Villa, and has been appointed as the new head coach of Norwich City, after Frank Lampard pulled out of talks over the position. Smith will take charge of the Canaries for their games against Southampton.
Dean Smith has penned terms with Norwich on a two-and-a-half year deal, as he looks to use his experience to guide the team to safety in the Premier League after a tumultuous start to the season. The 50-year-old has had managerial stints with Walsall and Brentford before being appointed as the manager at Aston Villa in 2018. The Englishman was instrumental in the club's promotion from the Championship in his first year in charge of the club. Smith narrowly avoided relegation with the Villains from the Premier League in the 2019-20 season before going on to secure an 11th placed finish in last year's campaign.
The Englishman was rewarded with heavy investment into the squad with a slew of new signings arriving at Villa to launch a bid to qualify for Europe but things did not go to plan for Smith as the Villains are currently in 16th place. Smith paid the price for the team's disastrous form as he was relieved of his managerial duties after losing to Southampton just before the international weekend. Norwich supporters will be hoping that Smith's vast experience can steer them to safety over the course of the campaign and the Englishman promises to give his best efforts to make that dream come true.
"Norwich City is a big club, with a massive hardcore of supporters who are fully understanding in what it means to be part of the club and its community.From the age of 16 I’ve been working in football. I think in that time I’ve had four months out and didn’t enjoy it. It’s great to get straight back in with a club that are determined to be progressive.I was really impressed with the idea, structure and vision that is already in place at the club," Smith told the club’s official website.
