I'm happy both on the pitch and in my personal life, reveals Kylian Mbappe
Today at 2:19 PM
Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he is happy both on the pitch and in his personal life, as he continues to be linked to a transfer away from the Parc des Princes to a potential move to Spain. Mbappe has less than a year remaining on his deal and is free to enter into talks with clubs from January.
Kylian Mbappe has established himself as one of the best young players of his generation since his move from Monaco to Paris-Saint Germain for a fee of €145 million-plus €35 million in add-ons. The Frenchman has made the desired impact for the French giants as he has scored 139 goals and provided 72 assists in 187 appearances across all competitions. The 22-year-old has been instrumental for the Parisian club in securing three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France, and two Coupe de la Ligue during his time at the club.
The Frenchman was the subject of intense transfer speculation as he was linked to a move to Real Madrid during the summer. Mbappe admitted that he pushed for a move to the Spanish giants but his wish was not granted as he stayed at PSG for the current campaign. The French forward's contract with the Ligue 1 side expires next summer and the 22-year-old will be free to talk to interested parties from January. There is still a chance that Mbappe commits to an extended stay with PSG as he looked back on the five years he spent at PSG and expressed his happiness that he is enjoying in his personal life and on the pitch.
"I'm here, I'm still here, I'm here this season. I have spent five extraordinary years here, I have taken advantage of every moment and I continue to do so. I am happy both on the pitch and in my personal life. Now there are many things, great challenges and I have already spoken about that," Mbappe told TNT Brasil.
