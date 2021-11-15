I'm happy both on the pitch and in my personal life, reveals Kylian Mbappe

The Frenchman was the subject of intense transfer speculation as he was linked to a move to Real Madrid during the summer. Mbappe admitted that he pushed for a move to the Spanish giants but his wish was not granted as he stayed at PSG for the current campaign. The French forward's contract with the Ligue 1 side expires next summer and the 22-year-old will be free to talk to interested parties from January. There is still a chance that Mbappe commits to an extended stay with PSG as he looked back on the five years he spent at PSG and expressed his happiness that he is enjoying in his personal life and on the pitch.