I think Aston Villa sells itself, reveals Steven Gerrard
Today at 7:48 PM
New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard admitted that it was easy to take up the Villa job since it was an iconic football club that sells itself. Gerrard replaced Dean Smith as the new boss during the international break and is set to face Brighton in his first game in charge on Saturday.
Aston Villa relieved Dean Smith from his role as Aston Villa manager after their terrible start to the current campaign. The Villains had endured five successive defeats in the Premier League which leaves them in 16th place and just two points outside the bottom three spots in the standings. Smith was responsible for returning Villa to the summit of English football in 2019 but has been unable to guide them towards a European spot after a summer of heavy investment into the squad.
Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the new manager of the Lions as he aims to continue displaying his tactical acumen in the Premier League. The 41-year-old delivered the first Premiership title in 10 years to Rangers as they claimed the title without losing a single game. Gerrard finds himself in a tough position in his new surroundings as they have only taken 10 points from 11 games but the former Liverpool captain is looking forward to the challenge.
“For me, I like a challenge, I like a risk, and it’s something I’m really looking forward to getting into. I think this club will suit me because I know the fans are very passionate. I know there’s a demand and a pressure here to win. I think Aston Villa sells itself. An iconic football club that I know pretty well from the outside and I’m very much excited to get involved inside and start building relationships, get on the training pitch and get started, Gerrard told the club’s official website.
“The excitement levels are really, really high. I’m very hungry, very ambitious and the start can’t come quickly enough. So, for me, it’s about making everyone come together and be unified, and I believe we can do exciting things together,” he added.
