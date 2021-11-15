Cristiano Ronaldo has saved Manchester United every game, asserts Usain Bolt
Legendary sportsman Usain Bolt, who is a Manchester United fan, has admitted that the Red Devils have failed to play good football for a long time and insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo has saved United in several matches. United are currently in sixth place and are nine points behind leaders Chelsea.
Manchester United have undergone a tumultuous start to the 2021-22 campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they have managed only five wins, two draws, and four losses from their opening 11 games in the Premier League. Embarrassing defeats to arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in recent weeks have put the Norwegian under severe scrutiny as they aim to turn their fortunes around after the international break. United's terrible form hasn't stopped Cristiano Ronaldo from putting in stellar performances across domestic and European competitions.
The mercurial Portuguese has scored nine goals and registered a solitary assist in 13 appearances across all competitions, as Ronaldo's heroics often sparing United blushes in their encounters. Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford had raised the optimism for United supporters but they have struggled to establish any sort of consistency and Bolt has suggested that relying on Ronaldo cannot be a long-term strategy.
“We are going to struggle. Cristiano has saved us every game. One guy has to do all that work. We have not played good football in so long. It is so relaxed. We pass so slowly. When Alex Ferguson was manager, we had to win because he would demand you win,” Bolt told The National News.
Bolt also revealed that United should have pounced on signing Antonio Conte when the opportunity arose and spoke highly of the Italian’s credentials.
“He [Conte] has been at Chelsea – he won a title. He’s been at Inter Milan – he’s won a title. He’s been at Juve – he’s won a title. Everywhere he goes, he structures the team so well. In January, he is probably going to get one or two players [in at Spurs], then at the end of the season he is probably going to find proper players and bring them in,” he added.
