Rivalry with Keylor Navas has no effect on performances but it disturbs me, claims Gianluigi Donnarumma

Having averaged 30 league appearances ever since he made his debut for AC Milan in the 2015/16 season, many expected that trend to continue for Gianluigi Donnarumma at Paris Saint-Germain. That was especially after the goalkeeper’s beyond impressive performances at the Euro 2020, where he went on to win the tournament and the best goalkeeper award as well. However, the move to Paris hasn’t quite worked out for either party yet with the 22-year-old a rotation option so far.