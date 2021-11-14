Rivalry with Keylor Navas has no effect on performances but it disturbs me, claims Gianluigi Donnarumma
Today at 7:34 PM
Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma has confessed that while his battle for the starting spot with Keylor Navas doesn’t affect his performances, it does hurt him to be on the bench. The Euro 2020 winner has struggled to get game-time consistently for his new side, with just 7 appearances.
Having averaged 30 league appearances ever since he made his debut for AC Milan in the 2015/16 season, many expected that trend to continue for Gianluigi Donnarumma at Paris Saint-Germain. That was especially after the goalkeeper’s beyond impressive performances at the Euro 2020, where he went on to win the tournament and the best goalkeeper award as well. However, the move to Paris hasn’t quite worked out for either party yet with the 22-year-old a rotation option so far.
The Italian has been sharing goalkeeping duties with Keylor Navas and has thus only made seven appearances across all competitions for the club. That includes five in the Ligue 1 and two in the Champions League but Donnarumma has admitted that despite the rotation, it has had “no effect on” his performances. The Italian also added that things haven’t been easy for him and he hopes the situation changes soon.
"It has no effect on my performances, but it disturbs me. It's not easy, because I was used to always starting and sometimes it hurts to be on the bench. But I'm sure the situation will be resolved,” Donnarumma said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.