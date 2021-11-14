Reports | Inter Milan and Andre Onana reach verbal agreement over four-year contract
Today at 3:15 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana have come to an agreement over a four-year contract, despite rumours of interest from other clubs. The 25-year-old goalkeeper is yet to play for Ajax this season, as he was suspended until November by a UEFA handed doping ban.
While Andre Onana has thrived for Ajax over the years, the 25-year-old goalkeeper has failed to reach an agreement with the Dutch giants over a new contract. It saw Onana enter the 2021/22 season with only one year left on his contract and reports indicated that he was set to leave the Dutch side at the end of his contract. However, things were made worse for the goalkeeper when he was UEFA handed him a year long ban for violating doping rules.
But while the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the ban to nine months, which ended on November 4th, Onana is yet to play for Ajax this season. Reports have indicated that the 25-year-old will make an appearance before the end of the year but it’s his future that is the center of attention. Yet, despite interest from a several European bigwigs, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Inter Milan are set to win the race for the goalkeeper.
The transfer expert has revealed that despite conflicting reports, the Nerazzurri are keen on a move and have already come to an agreement over a contract with the 25-year-old. Onana will sign a four year deal with the club and will join Inter as a free-agent at the end of the season. The goalkeeper is also keen on the move and Romano has further reported that Inter aren’t worried about competition, as the two parties have reached a verbal agreement.
André Onana plans are still clear and confirmed. Verbal agreement reached with Inter since July, four year deal to be signed in the next months 🔵🇨🇲 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2021
Inter still not worried by other clubs competition - deal to be completed once Onana will be allowed to sign as free agent. pic.twitter.com/OwLcCQ8qEv
