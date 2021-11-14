Reports | Barcelona shortlist Chelsea trio as potential Raheem Sterling alternatives
Today at 3:18 PM
According to Sport, Barcelona will consider a move for Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech as alternatives if they fail to sign Raheem Sterling in January. The La Liga giants are looking to sign at least three players in the winter in order to reinforce Xavi’s team.
With Ronald Koeman’s fluttering start to the season, it saw the Dutch manager eventually lose his job and replaced by Xavi Hernandez. However, while the Spaniard’s arrival has brought back hope into the club and injected confidence for the fanbase, the La Liga giants are still in tenth place and a massive eleven points off the top. That has seen reports indicate that Barcelona are looking to change that by spending big in January with several players linked with a move.
However, Sport has reported that while Raheem Sterling is their top target, the fact that Manchester City aren’t willing to accept a loan move, has seen Barcelona consider other targets. The Cityzens are open to letting Sterling leave but only on a permanent move, which is something that the La Liga side cannot afford. But the report has further indicated that Barcelona are looking at Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech as potential alternatives.
All three forwards have struggled for game-time this season with Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi slowly finding their way back into Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side recently. However, Barcelona can only reportedly afford to sign one on loan with them also looking at other areas to improve in the winter window. Sport has further reported that the La Liga side are also looking into a potential move for a new forward but that does depend on Sergio Aguero’s future, following a recent heart condition.
