Neymar is technically better than Messi or Ronaldo but he must assume responsibility, proclaims Cafu
Today at 3:20 PM
Brazil legend Cafu believes that while Neymar is technically better than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he needs to take on the responsibility and become a leader for his team. The Brazilian forward is considered to be amongst the best in the world but has struggled to prove that.
Few will deny that Neymar has enjoyed a lot of success since he burst onto the scene with Santos, but ever since his move to Paris Saint-Germain, things haven’t quite worked out for the forward. While he has continued to thrive and showcase his world class talent and ability, the 28-year-old hasn’t quite found the success and the adoration he wanted in France. Instead, it has seen Neymar criticized a lot more and not admired as much as he would have liked.
It has been suggested, however, that Neymar’s attitude to football and the way he has played the game since his move to France has been a key role in him being criticized. Yet despite that, Cafu believes that the 29-year-old is “technically better” than either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo and yet lacks the leadership qualities that both have. Not only that, the Brazil legend added that Neymar needs to dedicate himself to the game in order to become the best of the best in the eyes of the world.
"Neymar is technically better than Messi, better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but he must assume the responsibility of a leader. One must dedicate themselves 100 per cent to football, I'm not better than Neymar, but I am better than other right-backs because I dedicated myself to that. He [Neymar] has to become a captain," Cafu said, reported Goal.
