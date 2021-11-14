Conor Gallagher earns first England call-up after injuries to Jack Grealish and Jordan Henderson
Today at 4:57 PM
In a statement, England have confirmed that on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has received his first call-up for the Three Lions after injuries to various players. The statement also revealed that Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Luke Shaw are injured.
While Conor Gallagher is officially contracted to Chelsea, the young midfielder has never played for the Stamford Bridge side and has instead spent a large portion of his time on loan. That includes spells with Charlton Athletic and Swansea City in the Championship before shinning for West Bromwich Albion last season in the Premier League. That earned the 21-year-old another loan spell within the English top tier with Crystal Palace signing the midfielder.
However, Gallagher has gone from strength to strength with Patrick Vieira’s team, contributing to six goals in ten league appearances and it has stunned more than a few. So much so, that it has earned the 21-year-old his first England call-up with it partly thanks to a slew of injuries that the Three Lions have suffered. The statement from Gareth Southgate’s camp confirmed Gallagher’s call-up and also revealed that five players won’t be travelling with Jack Grealish and Jordan Henderson going back to their clubs for further treatement.
"Conor Gallagher has received his first senior call up to the England senior men’s squad. The Crystal Palace loanee will train with the group at Tottenham Hotspur’s Training Ground before travelling with the squad for Monday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier in San Marino,” reads the statement on England’s official website.
“However, Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw will not travel. Henderson and Grealish have returned to their respective clubs for further assessment on injuries. Sterling will miss out owing to a personal matter while Mount (dental surgery) and Shaw (concussion) will no longer link up with the squad.”
Congratulations to Conor Gallagher, who has been called up to the #ThreeLions squad for the first time! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/zhEcHPUd5R— England (@England) November 14, 2021
