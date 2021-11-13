Reports | Chelsea and Real Madrid to battle it out for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz
Today at 3:43 PM
According to El Nacional, Chelsea and Real Madrid are looking into a potential move for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz, with the two sides keen on signing the young starlet. The 18-year-old has been in fine form this season, having contributed to fourteen goals in just 13 appearances.
Ever since Florian Wirtz became the youngest goalscorer in the Bundesliga at the age of 17, a lot has been expected from the German attacker. However, while Bayer Leverkusen has been through a chaotic time with several managers taking over and then being sacked, Wirtz has been the lone shining star with the German showcasing his skill. That includes an 11 goal contribution 2020/21 season with the 18-year-old continuing his fine run of form into this season.
His form combined with his potential and talent has seen the young starlet heavily linked with a move away and reports have indicated that Leverkusen may have a tough time keeping him in Germany. El Nacional has, however, further reported that both Chelsea and Real Madrid have joined the race for Wirtz with them keen on signing the 18-year-old. Barcelona are also said to be in the race but their financial issues may see them step out of the race.
The report has further added that both Real Madrid and Chelsea are willing to wait until Florian Wirtz is ready for the move although both sides do want to get things done up fast. The 18-year-old has already scored four goals and assisted six more in the league, which has seen his stock in the footballing world skyrocket, which could complicate things.
