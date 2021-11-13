Reports | Barcelona scouting out potential move for RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi

After a beyond impressive 15 goal contribution in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, many expected Karim Adeyemi to step things up and that’s exactly what the teenager has done. So far, the 19-year-old has not only thrived for RB Salzburg in the Bundesliga but also in the Champions League, netting an incredible 14 goals in 17 appearances. That includes three in four Champions League appearances, with the rest coming in the league and it has seen him become a highly rated star.