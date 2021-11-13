Reports | Barcelona scouting out potential move for RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi
Today at 1:32 PM
According to Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona are looking into the possibility of signing RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi, with the German’s agent in Spain talking to the club. The 19-year-old has become one of the hottest teenage prospects around, with his form this season playing a big part.
After a beyond impressive 15 goal contribution in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, many expected Karim Adeyemi to step things up and that’s exactly what the teenager has done. So far, the 19-year-old has not only thrived for RB Salzburg in the Bundesliga but also in the Champions League, netting an incredible 14 goals in 17 appearances. That includes three in four Champions League appearances, with the rest coming in the league and it has seen him become a highly rated star.
Not only that, Adeyemi has had interest in him flying off the charts with nearly every big European side considering potentially signing him next summer. However, amidst rumours of a potential move to Spain, Sport 1 journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Barcelona have entered the race. The La Liga giants have changed their emphasis to a younger team and reportedly believe that Adeyemi is the perfect man to lead their line.
The reporter has also revealed that the 19-year-old’s agent has been in talks with the Camp Nou side over a potential move although Borussia Dortmund are also said to be the front-runners. The Bundesliga giants have been another side overly keen on signing the young forward with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool also in the race.
