Idea for biannual World Cup isn’t bad as long as everyone works together, proclaims Kevin De Bruyne

However, while the latter two options have been met with cheers, the decision to make a World Cup every two years has seen fans, critics and national teams hit out at FIFA. That includes UEFA as well with European football’s governing body unhappy at the decision to change things. Yet despite that, Kevin De Bruyne believes that the idea is sound but it will need everyone to work together. He also revealed that he had a meeting with both “FIFA and Arsene Wenger” where they explained everything.