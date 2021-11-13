Idea for biannual World Cup isn’t bad as long as everyone works together, proclaims Kevin De Bruyne
Today at 6:44 PM
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne believes that Arsene Wenger and FIFA’s idea for a biannual World Cup will work but as long as they work together with UEFA and the federations to get it rolling. The idea was proposed this year but has been met with a lot of criticism especially from UEFA and the fans.
While the 2022 World Cup is a winter edition, reports began to emerge soon after that FIFA had plans to change the quadrennial tournament completely. That was confirmed via Arsene Wenger’s announcement, alongside Gianni Infantino, that world football’s governing body was looking to completely reshape the international match calendar. That came included with a biannual World Cup alongside fewer international breaks during the season and mandatory rest breaks.
However, while the latter two options have been met with cheers, the decision to make a World Cup every two years has seen fans, critics and national teams hit out at FIFA. That includes UEFA as well with European football’s governing body unhappy at the decision to change things. Yet despite that, Kevin De Bruyne believes that the idea is sound but it will need everyone to work together. He also revealed that he had a meeting with both “FIFA and Arsene Wenger” where they explained everything.
"At the start of the season, I had a meeting with FIFA and Arsene Wenger to explain to us what they wanted to do. To do something like that, federations of all countries, UEFA and FIFA have to coordinate. Everyone has to work together," De Bruyne said, reported Sky Sports.
"I insisted on a second point: I told them that they had to keep a real period of rest for us, the players, at the end of the season. The idea isn't bad in itself, as long as everyone works together."
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Arsene Wenger
- Gianni Infantino
- English Premier League
- Fifa World Cup
- Belgium Football Team
