Can still play 100 percent but have to think about my future, admits Jack Wilshere
Today at 1:29 PM
Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has revealed that the possibility of retiring from football is on the cards for him, but he believes that he can still play, even if it is away from England. The 29-year-old is currently training with Arsenal but has been a free-agent since leaving Bournemouth.
After emerging as a major star at Arsenal, many expected Jack Wilshere to push on and become one of England’s best midfielders but the future had other plans for him. Instead, the now 29-year-old has struggled immensely with injuries and fitness issues, that has seen him struggle to make his mark on the game. It saw Bournemouth release the English international, earlier this season, on a free-transfer with Wilshere now looking for a new club.
But things have gone from bad to worse as the midfielder has struggled to find a new team, with him last playing in a game just under a year ago and is currently training with Arsenal, as he works on his coaching badges. But at the same time, it saw Wilshere admit that the possibility of him retiring at 29 is on the cards even if he believes that he’s “100 per cent” ready to play. The midfielder also added that he may be forced to going abroad in order to play as it “might be beneficial” for him.
"I have to think about it (when asked about potentially retiring). That is why I am doing the coaching. I have been forced into doing it a little bit but I am grateful for the opportunity. I 100 per cent think I can still play. I don't care what people say or write or what they say on social media,” Wilshere told the BBC.
"I am an honest guy. If I didn't think I could, I would be the first to say: 'Enough, I am going to do something else'. But I am almost at the point where I think something different, abroad, might be beneficial to me."
