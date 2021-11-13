Barcelona confirm agreement in principle to re-sign Dani Alves in January
Today at 1:10 PM
In a statement, Barcelona have revealed that they have an agreement in principle to re-sign Dani Alves with the Brazilian set to join training but he won’t be able to play until January. The 38-year-old left the La Liga giants in 2016, playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus after that.
With Dani Alves leaving Sao Paulo earlier this year, via mutual consent, it had many wondering what the 38-year-old’s next move would be but few expected a spell back with Barcelona. However, rumours and reports at the start of this month indicated that the two parties were in talks over a potential move before Goal reported that the move was on the verge of collapse. That was despite president Joan Laporta confirming that Alves was closing in on a return to Barcelona.
However, despite all the reports and rumours, Barcelona have now confirmed that they have an agreement in place to sign Dani Alves with reports indicating that the move was marshalled by Xavi. The statement, released by the club, also revealed that while the 38-year-old can train with the club, he won’t be able to play until he is registered in January and will sign a six-month contract with an official press-conference around the corner.
“FC Barcelona and Dani Alves have reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the football first team for the remainder of the current season. The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January. The club will announce the full details at his official presentation as a new FC Barcelona player,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
🤯 @DaniAlvesD2 is coming back to Barça!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 12, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.