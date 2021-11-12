Your body needs time to respond physically and mentally, admits Harry Kane

Harry Kane rose up through the youth academy of Tottenham before making his breakthrough with the senior side in the 2014/15 season. The England international has gone on to establish himself as one of the best strikers in the world due to his prolificacy and all-round play. The 28-year-old has made around 352 appearances for the London club so far while scoring 228 goals and registering 51 assists across all competitions.

The English striker enjoyed one of his best seasons in the previous campaign under Jose Mourinho as he scored 33 goals and provided 17 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. Kane went on to represent his country in the summer with the Euro 2020 and helped them reach the finals which they ultimately lost to Italy in the finals.

The England international faced a turbulent summer as he openly admitted to wanting a move away from Spurs onto greener pastures which didn't occur. A busy summer of uncertainty along with the hectic schedule he faced has seen Kane only score once in the Premier League amidst his team's disappointing form across all competitions. Kane has admitted that a hectic schedule has made it hard for him to fire on all cylinders.

“ You come off the back of a tournament where you’re physically tired, you’re mentally tired and all of a sudden the Premier League has pretty much started and you’re just straight back into it. We’ve had to deal with that as players more and more so we’ve got a little bit more used to it but it’s never easy. It’s never easy just to switch that mode back on and start firing on all cylinders again. Your body needs time to respond physically and mentally,” Kane told the Guardian.