We stopped training after 10 minutes before United game, reveals Kevin De Bruyne

“The day before a game we usually train tactically, based on how the opponent plays. But before United, Pep said: 'We don’t know how they are going to play. We shall see'. And we stopped training after 10 minutes or so. Often Pep knows how the opponent is going to play. This time he didn’t know, so he didn’t know what to do. We have done what we always do, but he didn’t know beforehand if they would play with five at the back, or with four, or with a diamond in the middle, or with three up front," the Belgian told the MidMid podcast.