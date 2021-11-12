Seven days later he suffered a cardiac arrhythmia during the match against Deportivo Alaves which forced him off the pitch after just 42 minutes. Aguero spent a couple of days in the hospital before it was confirmed that he would miss the next three months. According to Catalunya Radio, it is understood that Aguero might have to consider retiring from football altogether after the diagnosis of his cardiac arrhythmia is believed to be more complex than anticipated. It is understood that the 33-year-old's heart condition is not compatible with playing competitive sports.