Reports | Sergio Aguero to retire from football after negative heart exam results
Today at 5:24 PM
According to Catalunya Radio, Sergio Aguero could be forced to retire from football following a negative result on his heart examination which is believed to be more complex than first anticipated. Aguero joined Barcelona this summer on a free transfer after his departure from Manchester City.
Sergio Aguero joined Manchester City in the summer of 2011 from Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of £35 million. The Argentina international went on to establish himself as one of the finest strikers to ever grace the Premier League during his trophy-laden career with the Citizens. The 33-year-old made 390 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions while scoring 260 goals and registering 73 assists across all competitions. The mercurial striker was instrumental for the Premier League side in securing five Premier League titles, one FA-Cup, six EFL Cups, and three Community Shields during his stint with City.
Aguero, who is City's all-time top scorer left the Premier League this past summer after a decade at England on a free transfer to Barcelona. Aguero's preparations for the new campaign with his new club were disrupted after he suffered a calf injury which kept him out of action till October. The Argentinian returned for Barcelona to provide reinforcement to a waning Barcelona attack as he made his debut off the bench against Valencia on October 17. Aguero scored his first goal for the club in the last minute of play in the 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid on 24 October.
Seven days later he suffered a cardiac arrhythmia during the match against Deportivo Alaves which forced him off the pitch after just 42 minutes. Aguero spent a couple of days in the hospital before it was confirmed that he would miss the next three months. According to Catalunya Radio, it is understood that Aguero might have to consider retiring from football altogether after the diagnosis of his cardiac arrhythmia is believed to be more complex than anticipated. It is understood that the 33-year-old's heart condition is not compatible with playing competitive sports.
