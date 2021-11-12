Reports | Manchester City to sign Harry Kane from Spurs in January
Today at 8:14 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester City are looking to revive their interest in Harry Kane and try to secure the services of the Englishman in the January transfer window. The English international was rumoured to sign for the Premier League champions over the summer but a move didn’t materialise.
Harry Kane came up through the ranks of the youth academy of Spurs and made his breakthrough for the senior side in the 2014/15 season. The England international went on to establish himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League over the recent years. Kane scored 228 goals and provided 51 assists across 352 appearances in all competitions. The Englishman was heavily speculated to move on to greener pastures as he wished to leave Tottenham this past summer.
Pep Guardiola was on the hunt for a striker over the summer and tried his best to entice a striker to the Etihad Arena. The England captain made it clear that he wanted the chance to claim silverware and didn't see the possibility at Spurs but a transfer didn't materialize and pledged his immediate future to Spurs towards the end of the window. Kane has struggled so far this season scoring just once in the Premier League and some vocal Spurs supporters have voiced their frustration towards the 28-year-old.
It's understood that Daniel Levy may change his stance ahead of the January window and City may be willing to test Spurs' resolve to keep Kane and there is encouragement in the City camp that a deal might be possible. The English striker has a contract at Tottenham until 2024 and the reigning champions will have to offer a fee of £150 million which City would be reluctant to meet. According to ESPN, new manager Antonio Conte has been given assurances that Kane would remain with the London club in order to see his plans come to fruition. Spurs are keen on keeping Kane but a substantial offer may change their minds.
