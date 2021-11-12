Reports | Manchester City to sign Harry Kane from Spurs in January 

It's understood that Daniel Levy may change his stance ahead of the January window and City may be willing to test Spurs' resolve to keep Kane and there is encouragement in the City camp that a deal might be possible. The English striker has a contract at Tottenham until 2024 and the reigning champions will have to offer a fee of £150 million which City would be reluctant to meet. According to ESPN, new manager Antonio Conte has been given assurances that Kane would remain with the London club in order to see his plans come to fruition. Spurs are keen on keeping Kane but a substantial offer may change their minds.