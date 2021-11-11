Steven Gerrard succeeds Dean Smith as new Aston Villa manager
Today at 4:41 PM
Aston Villa have confirmed that Steven Gerrard has left his post as Rangers boss and has taken up the managerial reigns of the Clarets and Blues after Dean Smith was sacked last week following their 1-0 defeat to Southampton. Gerrard will face off against Brighton in his first game in charge.
Aston Villa removed Dean Smith from his role as Aston Villa manager after five successive defeats in the Premier League. The Lions are currently in 16th place and are just two points outside the bottom three spots in the Premier League after their latest defeat to Southampton on Friday. Smith was responsible for returning Villa to the summit of English football in 2019 but has been unable to guide them to a good league standing after a summer of heavy spending.
Steven Gerrard has been swiftly appointed as Villa aim to strive to achieve greater things in the Premier League. The 41-year-old delivered the first Premiership title in 10 years to Rangers as they secured the title without losing a single game. The Englishman leaves Rangers as he leaves behind a record of 124 wins, 41 draws and just 27 losses in 192 games in charge. Gerrard committed to an initial two-and-a-half-year contract and expressed his pride at taking charge of the dugout at Villa Park.
“Aston Villa has a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future,” Gerrard said in a statement on the Aston Villa website.
Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach. 🟣— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 11, 2021
