Steven Gerrard succeeds Dean Smith as new Aston Villa manager

“Aston Villa has a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future,” Gerrard said in a statement on the Aston Villa website.