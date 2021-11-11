Dani Alves signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2008 and established himself as one of the best fullbacks of the modern generation during his stint at Barcelona. The Brazilian arrived from Sevilla for a reported fee of £23 million up-front with £7 million in potential add-ons depending on performance clauses. The full-back made over 391 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 21 goals and providing 101 assists during his time at the club. The 38-year-old had a trophy-laden spell during his time with the Spanish giants as he won six La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey cups, four Supercopa de Espana, three Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super, and three FIFA Club World Cups.