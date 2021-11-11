Reports | Barcelona will not re-sign Dani Alves for second spell
Today at 7:58 PM
According to Goal, Barcelona have made the decision to sign Dani Alves for his second spell at the club despite strong rumours hinting towards it. It is understood that the Spanish giants are going in a different direction despite the Brazilian being available to sign on a free transfer.
Dani Alves signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2008 and established himself as one of the best fullbacks of the modern generation during his stint at Barcelona. The Brazilian arrived from Sevilla for a reported fee of £23 million up-front with £7 million in potential add-ons depending on performance clauses. The full-back made over 391 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 21 goals and providing 101 assists during his time at the club. The 38-year-old had a trophy-laden spell during his time with the Spanish giants as he won six La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey cups, four Supercopa de Espana, three Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super, and three FIFA Club World Cups.
Alves, who is the most decorated player in football history left the Spanish side in the summer of 2016 as a free agent and subsequently joined Juventus. The Brazilian had spells with Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo following his departure from Turin and was rumoured to join Barcelona under the tutelage of his former teammate Xavi.
Alves had expressed a desire to make a comeback to Camp Nou but according to Goal, Barcelona are looking to build towards the future rather than dwelling on the past as they seek to overcome their financial difficulties. Alves would have been a short-term solution and his representatives did reach out to Barcelona but the club's board of directors opted against entering into discussions. It is understood that Joan Laporta who sanctioned his signing from Sevilla in 2008 made the decision to not give in to his emotional ties.
